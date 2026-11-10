Vivo testing smartphone with 11,970mAh battery, China leaks
Technology
Vivo might be about to shake up phone battery life: leaks from China say it is testing a smartphone packing an enormous 12,000mAh battery (technically 11,970mAh).
It's part of a growing trend where brands are pushing out phones with seriously big batteries, so you can go longer without hunting for a charger.
Vivo and iQOO planning foldables
Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO are also cooking up new foldable phones, expected next year.
Rumor has it we'll see both classic foldable designs and wider display options, plus an iQOO flagship with a midsize screen.
With other brands like OPPO joining the big-battery race too, it looks like all-day power might soon be the new normal.