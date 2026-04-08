Vivo to launch T5 Pro 5G in India April 15
Technology
Vivo is bringing its latest T-series phone, the T5 Pro 5G, to India on April 15 at 12pm. You'll be able to grab it on Flipkart.
With a new Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip under the hood, this model promises a solid step up from last year's T4 Pro.
Massive 9,020mAh battery 1.5K AMOLED
The T5 Pro 5G packs a massive 9,020mAh battery, way bigger than before, so you can scroll and stream longer.
It sports a sharp AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution for crisp visuals and shows off a fresh look with a vertical rear camera in white.
Plus, it runs OriginOS 6 out of the box for smoother everyday use.