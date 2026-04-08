Vivo to launch T5 Pro 5G in India April 15

Massive 9,020mAh battery 1.5K AMOLED

The T5 Pro 5G packs a massive 9,020mAh battery, way bigger than before, so you can scroll and stream longer.

It sports a sharp AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution for crisp visuals and shows off a fresh look with a vertical rear camera in white.

Plus, it runs OriginOS 6 out of the box for smoother everyday use.