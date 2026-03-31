Vivo X300 Ultra launches with pro-level camera system

The X300 Ultra packs a 14mm ultra-wide (Sony LYTIA 818), a 35mm "Documentary Camera" (Sony LYTIA 901), and an 85mm "Gimbal-Grade APO Telephoto" with a whopping 200MP Samsung HP0 sensor. All lenses feature Optical Image Stabilization. For videos, the phone supports Multi-Focal 4K at up to 120fps in a professional-grade Log format and works with ACES post-production workflow.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and packs a massive 7,000mAh battery. It comes in five configurations with RAM ranging from 12GB to 16GB and storage from 256GB to a whopping 1TB. The phone is available in three color variants: black, silver, and green.

Market launch

Pricing and availability

The base variant of the Vivo X300 Ultra starts at CNY 6,999 (approximately ₹95,900) for the 12GB/256GB model. The company has confirmed plans to launch this device in global markets later this year. This would mark the first time Vivo is launching an Ultra phone outside China. However, it's still unclear if it will be available in the US and India markets or not.