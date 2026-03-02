MWC 2026: Vivo's new flagship comes with a camera rig

Vivo has surprised everyone by unveiling its new flagship smartphone, the X300 Ultra, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The company also showcased an upgraded telephoto extender lens and a professional camera cage. Although Vivo hasn't revealed much about the phone's specifications or its launch date, it did confirm that this will be the first time an Ultra model will be available outside China.

Camera specs Telephoto camera and lens are the only confirmed details The only confirmed detail about the X300 Ultra is its 200MP telephoto camera. This was also a feature of last year's X200 Ultra. The new Telephoto Extender Gen2 Ultra, an optional lens that can be attached to the phone's rear, will make full use of this high-resolution sensor. Vivo introduced telephoto extenders with the X200 Ultra and they have since been adopted by other manufacturers like OPPO and Honor.

Enhanced features Gen2 Ultra lens doubles focal length from 200mm to 400mm The Gen2 Ultra telephoto lens, co-engineered with Zeiss, doubles the focal length from 200mm to 400mm. It looks thicker and heavier than its predecessor but has a similar design. The camera grip case has also been redesigned with more buttons and controls for better user experience. However, it doesn't have a cut-out for the touch-sensitive shutter button found on the side of X200 Ultra.

Pro-grade accessory Pro-grade camera cage Vivo has also unveiled a "pro-grade" camera cage, developed in collaboration with SmallRig, a phone photography accessory manufacturer. The cage comes with an "array of cold shoe mounts and quick-release ports," physical buttons for the shutter and zoom controls, and also a dedicated cooling fan for intense video shoots. This move shows that Vivo is positioning the X300 Ultra as not just a smartphone but as a productivity tool for professional photographers and videographers.

