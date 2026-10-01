Vivoo unveils conceptual FlowPad at CES 2026 analyzing period blood
Technology
Vivoo unveiled its conceptual FlowPad at CES 2026, a menstrual pad that can actually turn period blood into health insights.
Using a microfluidic diagnostic layer underneath, it checks for things like fertility and hormone levels, and you get results just by scanning the pad with Vivoo's app.
Each pad costs around $4 to $5, making it a pretty accessible way to keep tabs on your reproductive health.
Vivoo debuts subscription-free $99 smart toilet
Vivoo also introduced its Smart Toilet, priced at $99 with no subscription needed. It gives you a hydration check through urine analysis.