Vivo's Vision headset is 40% lighter than Apple's Vision Pro
Vivo just announced the Discovery Edition of its Vision headset, and it's making waves for being 40% lighter than Apple's Vision Pro—just 398gm.
By skipping the EyeSight feature but keeping the sleek glass front and comfy knit strap, Vivo focused on comfort without losing that premium vibe.
The headset is expected to cost around $1,400
The Vision headset matches Apple's display quality with a sharp micro-OLED screen, plus you get eye tracking and gesture controls for smooth navigation.
The real kicker? It's expected to cost around $1,400—less than half of the Vision Pro.
While it might only launch in China for now, this price could seriously shake up the AR/VR scene.