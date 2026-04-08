VK aims to add WeChat and Douyin features to Max

Max to allow 3rd party chatbots

Max will open up to third-party chatbots (just like WeChat), with 500,000 companies already registered on Max.

VK is also eyeing Douyin-style short videos to boost shopping and make the app more fun: think beauty and health products popping up in your feed.

Kiriyenko says partnerships are key to success. The Asian model, WeChat is often cited as an example, became successful thanks to its open system.

The goal? Make Max way more useful, and way more appealing, so people actually want to switch.