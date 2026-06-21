VLC creator is now building software to control robots, drones
What's the story
Jean-Baptiste Kempf, the mastermind behind the popular VLC Media Player, is now focusing on a new venture in robotics. His Paris-based start-up Kyber has raised $5 million in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners. The company is working on software that would allow real-time control of remote devices such as robots and drones. The technology uses video-streaming expertise to synchronize video, audio, and sensor data with minimal latency.
Technological innovation
Envisioned as a solution for real-world device control
Kempf envisions his platform as a solution for scenarios where the operator, computing resources, and physical device are all in different locations. He said, "If you control things in the real world, every millisecond matters." The technology is based on video-streaming expertise that Kempf acquired while working on VLC and later as CTO at cloud gaming company Shadow.
Market potential
Software can power remote IT management and more
Kyber's software can power everything from remote IT management and software updates to fleets of robots and drones. The company believes that existing solutions were built for specific industries and are difficult to scale. With a team of 25 across Paris, San Francisco, and Singapore, Kyber is already serving customers in defense, telecommunications, robotics, and AI sectors.
Business model
Embracing an open-source approach
Unlike many enterprise software companies, Kyber is also embracing an open-source approach. The core technology remains open source while the company generates revenue through enterprise products and customized deployments. This unique business model sets Kyber apart in the industry and highlights its commitment to making advanced technology accessible to a wider audience.