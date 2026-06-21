His Paris-based start-up Kyber has raised $5 million

VLC creator is now building software to control robots, drones

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:02 am Jun 21, 202610:02 am

What's the story

Jean-Baptiste Kempf, the mastermind behind the popular VLC Media Player, is now focusing on a new venture in robotics. His Paris-based start-up Kyber has raised $5 million in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners. The company is working on software that would allow real-time control of remote devices such as robots and drones. The technology uses video-streaming expertise to synchronize video, audio, and sensor data with minimal latency.