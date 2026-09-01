VLC media player has been downloaded 7B times
What's the story
The popular media player VLC has achieved a major milestone, surpassing seven billion downloads across all platforms. Jean-Baptiste Kempf, the President and Lead Developer of VLC, shared the news in an email. The achievement comes nearly 19 months after the app hit the six billion download mark in January 2025.
Platform expansion
VLC now available on Amazon's Vega OS for TVs
Kempf also revealed that the team has successfully ported VLC to Amazon's new Vega OS for TVs.
The move is part of a larger plan by VideoLAN, the non-profit organization behind VLC, to expand its reach across all platforms and codecs.
The team is also working on the development of VLC 4, although progress has been slower than expected.
Future prospects
AI-powered translation and subtitles teased
Last year, VideoLAN teased the possibility of AI-powered translation and subtitles using local models. However, it remains unclear if these features will ever be released. The future of VLC looks promising with these potential additions.