Voice AI: India's next UPI moment, says Nandan Nilekani
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani just called voice AI India's "next UPI moment" at a Bengaluru event hosted by EkStep Foundation with NVIDIA as the technology partner.
He sees this tech as a game-changer for breaking language barriers and boosting inclusion.
Why is voice AI such a big deal?
Nilekani believes voice interfaces can help people overcome language and literacy gaps, making tech more useful in everyday life—kind of like how Aadhaar and UPI changed things before.
The focus, he says, should be on real-life impact: better lives and incomes.
How is NVIDIA involved?
NVIDIA's Vishal Dhupar pointed out that India's mix of languages makes it the perfect place to test global voice AI.
With collaboration, rolling out this tech could take months instead of years.
What could this mean for you?
Voice AI could make digital access way easier across 22 Indian languages. It could boost engagement and inclusion.