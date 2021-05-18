German start-up Volocopter unveils eVTOL geared toward city-suburban commute

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 18, 2021, 03:22 pm

Volocopter’s latest VoloConnect eVTOL could connect suburbs and cities

On May 17, German electric aviation startup Volocopter unveiled its latest electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft called VoloConnect, primarily targeted at commuting between suburbs and cities. Volocopter is one of many companies trying to get the first-mover advantage with eVTOLs geared toward the urban commuter. The company gained recognition for its plans to launch an air taxi service in Singapore by 2023.

Pending approval

Volocopter plans to launch air taxis in Singapore by 2023

VoloCity air taxi

The German startup's air taxi service planned for deployment in Singapore by 2023 will use its smaller two-seater VoloCity aircraft with a 35-kilometer range. However, it's yet to be certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Administration and the equivalent Singaporean regulatory counterpart. The company intends to complete the certification process for its new VoloConnect design within the next five years.

Information

Company has even sold 1,000 reservations for tourist flights

Interestingly, Volocopter has successfully sold 1,000 reservations for 15-minute long tourist flights in the VoloCity already. The small eVTOL had performed its first manned test flight in 2011 and has taken to the skies over 1,000 times since then.

Details

New VoloConnect eVTOL packs more range, seating than VoloCity taxi

The newly unveiled VoloConnect eVTOL can seat a maximum of four occupants. It offers a range of 100 kilometers, which makes it suitable for longer flights. The new VoloConnect's claimed range figure can be achieved if it is limited to a maximum cruise speed of 180 km/h. However, the company claims the eVTOL can also attain speeds of up to 250 km/h.

Information

The company is presently test-flying scaled-down VoloConnect prototypes

VoloConnect packs six electrical motors coupled to rotors responsible for lift and two separate fans for propulsion. The landing gear on the aircraft is retractable for enhanced aerodynamics. At present, the company is flying scaled-down prototypes. It plans to fly full-size VoloConnects soon.

Competition

Despite no signs of regulatory approvals, Volocopter CEO remains optimistic

VoloDrone VoloPort

We agree that the VoloConnect's all-white design is futuristic and it has a decent spec sheet too, but competing eVTOL startups Archer Aviation and Wisk Aero also have similar offerings. Volocopter CEO Florian Reuter remains confident that the company will launch commercially and internationally. The company also offers an unmanned cargo delivery drone called VoloDrone. It even envisioned VoloPorts—eVTOL airports at prime locations.

Flight plan

Volocopter is backed by prominent automobile industry, Silicon Valley players

Speaking of future plans, the company has reportedly raised $391 million so far from renowned backers such as Daimler AG, Chinese firm Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd., logistics company DB Schenker, and the venture capital wing of Silicon Valley giant Intel Corp. Gulf News reports that the German startup is also seeking regulatory approval to operate its eVTOLs in the US.