Next Article
VSCO's new camera app offers pro-level photography tools
VSCO just rolled out its new camera app, Capture, to iOS users everywhere—after testing it in Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
This is VSCO's first big launch in over 10 years, packing 50+ presets, real-time effects, and full manual controls for things like shutter speed and exposure.
It's also got RAW and ProRAW support for those who want more editing power.
Capture syncs photos to VSCO's cloud
With Capture, you can sync photos straight to VSCO's cloud for easy access across devices.
Plus, VSCO just bought The Freelance Photographer—a platform offering photography and videography workshops to help creatives build their careers.
Subscriptions start at $208/month if you're looking for extra skills or even mentorship from founder Paul Weaver at higher tiers.