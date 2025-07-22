VSCO's new camera app offers pro-level photography tools Technology Jul 22, 2025

VSCO just rolled out its new camera app, Capture, to iOS users everywhere—after testing it in Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

This is VSCO's first big launch in over 10 years, packing 50+ presets, real-time effects, and full manual controls for things like shutter speed and exposure.

It's also got RAW and ProRAW support for those who want more editing power.