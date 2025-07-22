Windows 11 can now auto-log performance issues in the background
Microsoft is rolling out a new tool in the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview that automatically logs performance issues when you report things running slow.
This means engineers can spot and fix problems faster, hopefully making your PC smoother.
The feature is part of Microsoft's push to make Windows 11 better ahead of the big 25H2 update coming later this year.
Windows 11's upcoming 25H2 update focuses on speed and stability
The upcoming 25H2 update is all about boosting speed and stability, especially by improving how drivers are checked before they're released.
Developers will use new tools to catch bugs early, which should help make crashes and lag less common.
Even though past updates have helped, many users still find Windows 11 slower than they'd like—so this update could be a real upgrade for anyone frustrated with performance issues.