Windows 11 can now auto-log performance issues in the background

Windows 11's upcoming 25H2 update focuses on speed and stability

The upcoming 25H2 update is all about boosting speed and stability, especially by improving how drivers are checked before they're released.

Developers will use new tools to catch bugs early, which should help make crashes and lag less common.

Even though past updates have helped, many users still find Windows 11 slower than they'd like—so this update could be a real upgrade for anyone frustrated with performance issues.