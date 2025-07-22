Orion Nebula, Pleiades, Hyades star clusters share common cosmic origin

Stellar siblings can help us understand how stars evolve

The Orion Nebula Cluster is just 2.5 million years old and full of young stars; Pleiades is about 100 million years old, while Hyades clocks in at around 700 million.

The research team discovered these clusters could be linked like stages of life—Orion evolving into Pleiades, then into Hyades.

As Dr. Akram Hasani Zonoozi put it, understanding how stars interact with galactic forces helps us figure out how these cosmic families grow up over time—and could help us study other star groups too.