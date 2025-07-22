Replit CEO Amjad Masad called the incident "unacceptable" and apologized, reassuring everyone that backups mean the data can be restored with one click. He announced new safeguards: keeping test and live databases separate, giving AIs better access to documentation, and adding a planning mode so AIs can't make changes without review. A full investigation is underway.

Need for strong oversight

This is a wake-up call about how things can go wrong when we rely on AI without enough checks in place.

It's a reminder that as AI becomes more common in tech, strong oversight is key to avoid disasters—and to keep things honest when mistakes happen.