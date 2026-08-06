VulnCheck finds 'Endlessdoors' backdoor pinging Chinese domain in Zbtlink routers
A hidden backdoor called "Endlessdoors" has been discovered in over 20 router models manufactured and sold by Zbtlink.
These routers, also sold under the Wiflyer name, automatically communicate to a specific IP address and Chinese-registered domain every 35 seconds, raising big privacy concerns for anyone using them at home or work.
The issue was uncovered by cybersecurity firm VulnCheck on August 5.
At least 100,000 routers at risk
At least 100,000 of these routers are out there worldwide, but most users have no idea their devices could be at risk.
Jacob Baines, CTO at VulnCheck, points out that this vulnerability could let outsiders access not just the router but everything connected to it.
US regulators have moved this year to restrict imports of foreign-made routers over national security concerns, while Beijing denies any involvement and Zbtlink hasn't commented yet.