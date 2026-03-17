Vurt is a new platform for vertical video

Vurt just launched as a mobile-first platform made for independent filmmakers. It's all about vertical video, with more than 100 episodes across micro-series, full-length films, and TV shows (including films featuring Kevin Hart and Vivica A. Fox) ready to watch. You can stream it free on the App Store, Google Play, or any browser, with fresh content dropping every week.

Filmmakers can send their projects straight to Vurt Filmmakers can send their projects straight to Vurt; no middlemen needed.

Once approved, your work goes live in two to three days.

The platform runs on ads and splits revenue 50-50 with creators, so you actually get paid for your work.

While competitors like ReelShort and DramaBox are raking in big While competitors like ReelShort and DramaBox are raking in big numbers, Vurt's edge is its quick access and direct support for indie voices—no waiting around or jumping through hoops.