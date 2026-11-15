VVCE Mysuru completes PINAKA design and sends 65nm RISC-V chip

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in Mysuru just wrapped up its PINAKA Academic Tapeout project, marking a big leap for Indian semiconductor research.

The team designed a chip using RISC-V architecture and 65-nanometer tech, all based on indigenous RISC-V architecture and developed using 65-nanometre technology.

The milestone, completed on November 13, brought together members of the college management, representatives of AstraSemi and KYROS SEMI, principal and vice-principal of VVCE, Head of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, and the principal investigator and co-principal investigator of the project.