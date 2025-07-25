WAIC 2025: Global leaders unite to discuss AI in Shanghai

WAIC 2025 is happening July 26-28 in Shanghai. This year's theme, "Global Solidarity in the AI Era," brings together big names like Huawei, Tesla, and Alibaba—plus experts and policymakers from around the world—to talk all things AI.

Over 3,000 AI products on display Expect to see over 3,000 AI products spread across four massive halls. There'll be everything from large language models and smart devices to intelligent robots.

More than 100 new products will make their debut in China or globally during the event.

Chinese Premier to attend event Over 1,200 guests from more than 30 countries are set to attend—including Nobel and Turing Prize winners.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will kick things off, likely emphasizing how important global teamwork is for advancing AI.