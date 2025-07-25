WAIC 2025: Global leaders unite to discuss AI in Shanghai
WAIC 2025 is happening July 26-28 in Shanghai.
This year's theme, "Global Solidarity in the AI Era," brings together big names like Huawei, Tesla, and Alibaba—plus experts and policymakers from around the world—to talk all things AI.
Over 3,000 AI products on display
Expect to see over 3,000 AI products spread across four massive halls. There'll be everything from large language models and smart devices to intelligent robots.
More than 100 new products will make their debut in China or globally during the event.
Chinese Premier to attend event
Over 1,200 guests from more than 30 countries are set to attend—including Nobel and Turing Prize winners.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang will kick things off, likely emphasizing how important global teamwork is for advancing AI.
China's push for global leadership in AI
WAIC isn't just about cool tech—it's also about pushing innovation and making sure everyone benefits from AI.
With ongoing US export restrictions in the background, this conference highlights China's big ambitions for leading global AI progress through international collaboration.