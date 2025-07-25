Next Article
Sensitive data of job applicants leaked in—or stolen in—ICAR breach
ICAR, India's top agriculture research body, suffered a serious data breach in April 2023.
Key info about job applicants and research projects vanished from servers in Delhi and Hyderabad—affecting everyone from Technical Officers to Deputy Directors General, plus scientists' online submissions.
Committee to investigate the breach
To tackle the crisis, ICAR set up a six-member committee led by Dr. D.K. Yadava.
Their job? Find out what went wrong and suggest stronger cybersecurity steps so this doesn't happen again.
The issue came to light at an annual meeting chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who stressed the need for better protection of sensitive government data.