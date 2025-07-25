Next Article
Asteroid 2025 OU1 zooms past Earth today: Key details
Heads up: asteroid 2025 OU1 is zooming past Earth this Friday. It's about the size of a blue whale (140 feet across) and will be traveling at over 65983km per hour.
Even though it sounds dramatic, it'll stay a safe 1.66 million kilometers away—close for space, but not risky.
NASA says it doesn't count as "hazardous," but they're still keeping tabs on its path just in case.
India is preparing for asteroid deflection missions
While OU1 isn't a threat, ISRO is already thinking bigger—literally.
With the much larger Apophis asteroid set to pass even closer in 2029, ISRO Chairman S Somanath says building strong planetary defense strategies is key.
India is teaming up with NASA and others on missions to land on asteroids and figure out how to nudge them away if needed.