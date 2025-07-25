Asteroid 2025 OU1 zooms past Earth today: Key details Technology Jul 25, 2025

Heads up: asteroid 2025 OU1 is zooming past Earth this Friday. It's about the size of a blue whale (140 feet across) and will be traveling at over 65983km per hour.

Even though it sounds dramatic, it'll stay a safe 1.66 million kilometers away—close for space, but not risky.

NASA says it doesn't count as "hazardous," but they're still keeping tabs on its path just in case.