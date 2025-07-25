Next Article
Alzheimer's reversal possible? Two cancer drugs show promise in mice
Scientists at UCSF and Gladstone Institutes have found that two cancer drugs—letrozole and irinotecan—could actually reverse brain damage from Alzheimer's, at least in mice.
Since these meds are already FDA-approved for other illnesses, they might move to human trials faster than brand-new treatments.
Letrozole helps neurons; irinotecan targets glia cells
When used together, the drugs reduced toxic tau proteins in mouse brains (a major Alzheimer's culprit) and improved memory and learning.
Letrozole helped neurons while irinotecan targeted glia cells, making this a smart combo approach.
With over 55 million people affected by Alzheimer's worldwide, these findings could open up new hope for future treatments—but more testing in humans is still needed.