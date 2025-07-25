AI helps design proteins that boost immune response against cancer

How the researchers did it

Researchers combined three different AI tools to make this happen.

One tool zoomed in on a common tumor target (NY-ESO-1), and another suggested which protein sequences might stick best.

Out of thousands of options, they narrowed it down to just 44—and picked the most promising one for testing.

While it's early days and clinical trials are still ahead, the study shows how fast AI can help create new ways to fight disease.