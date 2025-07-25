Next Article
AI helps design proteins that boost immune response against cancer
Scientists have used artificial intelligence to design special proteins that help T cells hunt down and destroy cancer cells—specifically in melanoma, a tough form of skin cancer.
This new approach, published in Science, could be a big step forward for cancer treatment, at least in lab tests so far.
How the researchers did it
Researchers combined three different AI tools to make this happen.
One tool zoomed in on a common tumor target (NY-ESO-1), and another suggested which protein sequences might stick best.
Out of thousands of options, they narrowed it down to just 44—and picked the most promising one for testing.
While it's early days and clinical trials are still ahead, the study shows how fast AI can help create new ways to fight disease.