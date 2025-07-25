Long-term exposure to polluted air linked to higher dementia risk
A huge Cambridge-led review found that breathing polluted air long-term is linked to a higher risk of dementia.
The study covered over 29 million people worldwide, and with dementia cases expected to triple by 2050, this feels like a wake-up call.
Just a small bump in PM2.5 exposure can increase risk
Researchers singled out fine particles (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, and soot as the biggest offenders.
Just a small bump in PM2.5 exposure—10 micrograms per cubic meter—was tied to a 17% jump in dementia risk.
UK cities like London often went over these limits in 2023.
Cleaning up our air could lower future dementia rates
Scientists think these pollutants may trigger brain inflammation and stress, leading to memory loss over time.
They say cleaning up our air could actually lower future dementia rates—and they're urging governments to take action for everyone's health.