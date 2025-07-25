How new IRNSS satellites will boost India's navigation capabilities
ISRO is gearing up to launch three new navigation satellites—NVS-03, NVS-04, and NVS-05—starting by year-end 2025 or early 2026, with each following six months apart.
The goal? More accurate location coverage across India and nearby regions, making maps and navigation smoother for everyone.
Only 4 IRNSS satellites are fully operational
Out of the 11 IRNSS satellites launched so far, only four are fully working for navigation.
A couple failed after launch, one was retired early, and most of the rest just handle basic messaging—not full-on GPS-style tracking.
So right now, the system isn't living up to its potential.
IRNSS is India's answer to GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
IRNSS is India's homegrown answer to big names like GPS (US), GLONASS (Russia), and BeiDou (China).
These new launches will help restore its full power, giving India reliable and independent navigation for everything from daily commutes to national security—without having to rely on foreign systems.
