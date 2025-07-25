NVIDIA's banned AI chips are getting repaired in China

Repairing banned GPUs costs $2,750

Repairing one of these GPUs now costs up to 20,000 yuan (about $2,750), and most services just cover diagnostics or part swaps.

The only legal alternative—the H20 chip—is so pricey it doesn't really work for companies training large language models.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers want tighter tracking on chip sales to tackle smuggling, but NVIDIA itself isn't offering official support for restricted products in China.