Next Article
Lyft's rivals Uber also offer similar features
Lyft is making rides feel a bit more your style—and safer, too.
Now, you can favorite drivers you vibe with for future trips and block ones you'd rather not see again.
These updates are part of Lyft's bigger push for rider safety, with their Safety Hub offering features like audio recording, PIN ride verification, and easy location sharing if you want to keep friends in the loop.
Part of a bigger trend in ride-sharing
Lyft isn't alone here—rivals like Uber have added things like "Women's Preferences," letting women match with female drivers or riders.
It's all about giving people more control and peace of mind when they're on the go.