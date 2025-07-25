NASA's 2028 Mars mission will use helicopters for planet exploration

NASA and AeroVironment are shaking things up for a potential 2028 Mars mission, Skyfall. Instead of a big landing platform, they're sending six autonomous scout helicopters that'll drop down using a new "Skyfall Maneuver." Each one will fly itself to the Martian surface—saving money and making exploration way more flexible.

By sending back sharp images and radar scans, they'll help NASA spot vital resources like water and ice, which are key for astronaut safety and science experiments.

By sending back sharp images and radar scans, they'll help NASA spot vital resources like water and ice, which are key for astronaut safety and science experiments.

With new tech and smarter deployment, all six copters can cover more ground independently—making Mars mapping faster and cheaper than ever.

With new tech and smarter deployment, all six copters can cover more ground independently—making Mars mapping faster and cheaper than ever.