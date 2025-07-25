CERN physicists create an antimatter qubit, challenge CPT symmetry
CERN physicists just pulled off a big first: they created an antimatter qubit by keeping an antiproton in quantum superposition for almost a minute.
Using special traps to keep the antiprotons from vanishing, this experiment could totally shake up what we know about how matter and antimatter work.
Testing the universe's biggest mystery
This antimatter qubit lets researchers test CPT symmetry—the idea that matter and antimatter should behave exactly the same.
But since our universe is mostly made of matter, something doesn't add up.
By comparing tiny details between protons and antiprotons, scientists hope to crack the mystery behind this imbalance.
Next stop: quieter labs
The team plans to move their experiments to quieter labs for even sharper measurements.
If they spot any new differences between matter and antimatter, it could rewrite what we know about physics.