Google admits Gemini AI switch broke Assistant on Nest devices
Google's switch to its new Gemini AI has caused headaches for Nest and Assistant users, with devices glitching and basic features breaking since January 2025.
This week, Google's Home and Nest chief Anish Kattukaran apologized for the mess and said better days are coming.
Major improvements on the way, says Google
Nest hardware hasn't seen real updates since 2021, so users are stuck with aging tech—and over 20 Assistant features have been dropped since last year.
While Android and other platforms got smooth Gemini upgrades, smart home devices lagged behind.
Google says major improvements (and hopefully Gemini support) are on the way this fall to get things back on track.