Hubble captures interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS speeding through our solar system Technology Jul 24, 2025

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope just captured a photo of comet 3I/ATLAS, which was discovered this July.

What makes it extra cool? It's only the third interstellar object ever spotted in our solar system, and it's racing along at about 220480km per hour.

Scientists are eager to study this cosmic visitor to uncover clues about where it came from.