Hubble captures interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS speeding through our solar system
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope just captured a photo of comet 3I/ATLAS, which was discovered this July.
What makes it extra cool? It's only the third interstellar object ever spotted in our solar system, and it's racing along at about 220480km per hour.
Scientists are eager to study this cosmic visitor to uncover clues about where it came from.
Comet could be older than the Sun itself
Hubble confirmed that 3I/ATLAS isn't from around here—it comes from outside our solar system and will swing closest to the Sun on October 30.
Amateur astronomer astrafoxen even shared a time-lapse showing its glowing halo of gas and dust.
Since this comet could be older than the Sun itself, researchers hope it'll reveal secrets about the early days of our cosmic neighborhood.