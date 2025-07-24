Meta adds Spotify support to Quest headsets Technology Jul 24, 2025

Meta just rolled out Spotify support for Quest headsets, so you can listen to your playlists or catch up on podcasts while gaming or hanging out in VR.

The app works a lot like it does on your phone or desktop—saved tracks, playlists, and even video podcasts are all there.

You can grab the Spotify app right now from the Meta Quest store.