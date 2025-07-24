Meta adds Spotify support to Quest headsets
Meta just rolled out Spotify support for Quest headsets, so you can listen to your playlists or catch up on podcasts while gaming or hanging out in VR.
The app works a lot like it does on your phone or desktop—saved tracks, playlists, and even video podcasts are all there.
You can grab the Spotify app right now from the Meta Quest store.
Meta is making VR more immersive
Meta's "Travel Mode," launched last year, lets you enjoy private in-flight entertainment and keeps mixed reality content steady—even when you're moving around.
You can also move VR windows wherever you want for easier multitasking.
With these updates, Meta is clearly aiming to make Quest a go-to spot for both music and immersive experiences.
The Spotify app is lightweight at just 2.31MB and ready to download today.