watchOS 26 public beta is here: How to install
Apple just rolled out the public beta of watchOS 26, and it's packed with new AI-powered features.
You'll find tools like Workout Buddy to boost your fitness game and Live Translation for Messages.
If you've got an eligible Apple Watch, you can try it out free via the Beta Software Program.
New design and Notes app
The update debuts Liquid Glass design—your watch face now changes style based on what's around you, thanks to real-time rendering.
There's also a Notes app so you can jot down ideas straight from your wrist.
Compatible devices and release date
watchOS 26 works on Apple Watch Series 6 or newer, but you'll need an iPhone 11 or later running iOS 26 to install it.
The full release is coming in September 2025.