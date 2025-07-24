Next Article
Apple unveils watchOS 26 with Liquid Glass design: Details here
Apple just dropped the public beta for watchOS 26, and it's packed with cool upgrades.
The new Liquid Glass design gives your Apple Watch a translucent vibe that shifts with your surroundings.
There's also an AI-powered Workout Buddy for smarter fitness tips, plus notifications that automatically adjust their volume based on ambient noise.
watchOS 26 focuses on personalization and real-time responsiveness
Liquid Glass isn't just pretty—it makes everything feel smoother and more responsive thanks to real-time rendering.
You'll also get Live Translation for conversations on the go, and a refreshed watch face gallery that makes customizing your style super easy.
All these updates are about making your Apple Watch feel more personal and helpful every day.