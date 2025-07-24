Apple's iOS 26 brings 'Liquid glass' look: Details here
Apple's iOS 26 update is almost here, and it's bringing a fresh "Liquid Glass" look that adapts to your content and surroundings.
This new style will show up everywhere—from your lock screen to apps like Camera and Photos—making your phone feel more dynamic.
What's new in Messages and Phone apps?
Messages is getting customizable backgrounds, polls, and real-time typing indicators.
The Phone app adds call screening plus a cleaner layout for Favorites, Recents, and Voicemails.
Live Translation is also coming, letting you translate speech or text instantly in Phone calls, Messages, or FaceTime.
iOS 26 will be available for iPhone 11 or newer
If you have an iPhone 11 or newer, you'll get iOS 26 free.
Expect a more expressive interface and smarter features like on-device Live Translation—all while keeping your privacy protected.