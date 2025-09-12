Gmail's latest 'Purchases' tab helps you track your online orders

Google has launched a new 'Purchases' tab in Gmail , making it easier for users to keep track of their online orders. The feature provides a centralized view of upcoming deliveries, shipment statuses, and order history. It builds on the existing package tracking capabilities introduced in 2022 and aims to simplify the process especially during peak shopping seasons.

Feature details A 1-stop solution for your online shopping needs The new 'Purchases' tab is a one-stop solution for all your online shopping needs. It displays all purchase-related emails and package updates in your inbox. You can view the order confirmations, shipping and delivery updates with just a click. The existing facility that shows soon-to-arrive package information at the top of your inbox will continue to work alongside this new addition.

Seasonal relevance Holiday shopping surge and the need for efficient tracking The introduction of the 'Purchases' tab comes as a response to the anticipated surge in online shopping during the holiday season. According to PwC's 2025 holiday outlook, 39% of planned gift spending in US will take place between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. This makes efficient tracking all the more important, especially with so many shipments on their way during this time.