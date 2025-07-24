Apple introduces Liquid Glass design with latest OS public betas

Liquid Glass is a translucent look that shifts and reacts to your screen's content—light bounces around and everything feels more alive. You'll notice it on your Lock Screen, notifications, and Control Center. The vibe matches Apple 's latest hardware too: lots of rounded corners and seamless edges.

How to try out liquid glass

The beta is free if your device supports it, so you can check out Liquid Glass early.

Just remember: since it's a beta, expect some bugs and a bit of an adjustment as you get used to the new transparent effects and motion-based features.

If you're up for experimenting with Apple's latest look before everyone else—go for it!