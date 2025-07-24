Google introduces 'Web Guide' to organize your search results
Google just dropped a new experimental tool called Web Guide in Search Labs.
Powered by Gemini AI, it sorts your search results into neat clusters—so instead of scrolling through a messy list, you get organized sections based on what you're looking for.
It's designed to help you find useful pages you might've missed.
How it works
If your question is a bit complicated—like planning a solo trip or figuring out long-distance relationships—Web Guide groups results into categories like guides, safety tips, and real-life stories.
Right now, it's only on the Web tab; you can turn it on or off whenever you want.
What's next?
Web Guide uses Google's "fan-out" method to run several related searches at once and bring back the most relevant info.
Google says they're planning to roll this out beyond just the Web tab soon—so expect even more organized search results coming your way.