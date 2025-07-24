Next Article
Google faces new legal battle over unremovable apps on Android
Six digital rights groups have filed a complaint against Alphabet, saying Android only lets users disable—not actually remove—Google's pre-installed apps.
They argue this breaks the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which says users should be able to fully uninstall core apps.
Alphabet disagrees and points to past UK rulings in its favor.
What's at stake for Google
If the EU finds Alphabet at fault, Google could face huge fines (up to 10% of its global revenue) and might have to let users delete those built-in apps for real.
The DMA is all about giving people more control over their devices and keeping tech giants in check—so how this plays out could shape your future phone experience in Europe.