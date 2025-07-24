ChatGPT is helping Americans switch jobs, says study
A new study shows almost one in three Americans are turning to AI tools like ChatGPT when switching jobs.
Over half of those surveyed—especially Gen Z and millennials—are thinking about changing careers, and many are using AI to help them figure out their next move.
AI vs human: Who's better at job switching?
Among AI users, nearly half use it to find better-paying jobs or write resumes and cover letters.
Still, most people (60%) say they'd rather get advice from real humans than from a chatbot.
The trend highlights how tech is shaping career decisions but also that personal guidance still matters.
As job market goes digital, human insight still matters
With companies hunting for tech-savvy talent and digital skills becoming more important, knowing how to use tools like ChatGPT could give you an edge.
The study points to a bigger shift: as the job market goes digital, blending tech skills with human insight might be the best way forward.