Rocket launches are harming Earth's ozone layer, says new study

A new study finds that frequent rocket launches could set back the healing of Earth's ozone layer, which protects us from harmful UV rays. The research points out that emissions from rockets are making it harder for the ozone to bounce back, and calls for tighter rules on space industry pollution.

How rockets are affecting the ozone layer When rockets launch or re-enter, they release chemicals like chlorine, nitrogen oxides, soot, and metal particles high into the stratosphere.

These stick around much longer than regular pollution and break down ozone faster than we thought—especially since many climate models don't even count rocket re-entry emissions.

Study looked at 2 possible futures The study looked at two possible futures: one with nearly 900 launches a year by 2030, and another with over 2,000.

Both scenarios showed ozone loss happening faster than it can recover.

In the worst case, some regions—like Antarctica—could see up to a 4% seasonal drop in ozone.