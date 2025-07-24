Lenovo's new rollable laptop offers 50% more screen space

You get a vibrant OLED display (120Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits brightness), powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 chip. There's up to 32GB RAM and a speedy one-terabyte SSD, plus Intel Arc graphics and Wi-Fi 7 support—so performance shouldn't be an issue.

Worth the splurge?

At $3,299, this isn't your average laptop—it's definitely an investment.

But if you love the idea of more screen space on demand and want something different from the usual clamshell design, this rollable might actually be worth checking out.