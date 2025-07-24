Lenovo's new rollable laptop offers 50% more screen space
Lenovo just dropped its new ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable laptop, and it's turning heads with a screen that literally rolls out—from 14-inch to a roomy 16.7-inch.
That's nearly 50% more space for multitasking, coding, or content creation—great if you're tired of cramped windows.
Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, Arc graphics
You get a vibrant OLED display (120Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits brightness), powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 chip.
There's up to 32GB RAM and a speedy one-terabyte SSD, plus Intel Arc graphics and Wi-Fi 7 support—so performance shouldn't be an issue.
Worth the splurge?
At $3,299, this isn't your average laptop—it's definitely an investment.
But if you love the idea of more screen space on demand and want something different from the usual clamshell design, this rollable might actually be worth checking out.