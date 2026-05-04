Walmart expands online sales of Onn Google TV devices
Technology
Walmart just made its Onn 4K Pro and Onn 4K streaming stick, both running Google TV, available for online purchase for more customers.
These gadgets were previously only in select stores, but now you can order them online and get them delivered as soon as the same day or by May 6, depending on where you live.
Onn streaming stick $39.88, Pro $59.88
The Onn 4K Pro is $59.88, while the compact Onn 4K streaming stick goes for $39.88, the same price as Walmart's Onn 4K Plus.
This move hints that Walmart is gearing up for a broader rollout, though local stock might still vary.
If you're interested, check Walmart.com to see delivery options in your area.