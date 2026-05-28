Walmart launches $34.87 Onn Outdoor Camera Plug-in for Google Home

Full-color night vision and $10 cloud

The Onn Outdoor Camera packs full-color night vision, built-in spotlights, a flexible arm, and weatherproof USB-C power.

If you grab a Google Home Premium subscription (starting at $10 a month or bundled with Google One AI Pro), you unlock cloud recording and advanced event features; otherwise, you're limited to seeing just three hours of recent snapshots.

The camera is available now online and in stores, while Walmart's indoor camera is back to its regular price after a short sale.