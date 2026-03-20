Walmart's AI pricing tools spark debate on ethics and privacy

The challenge for Walmart

Walmart is also rolling out electronic shelf labels in all 4,600 US stores this year, making price changes super fast.

But not everyone's thrilled: some senators want limits on these digital tags, and unions are calling out what they see as "surveillance pricing."

For Walmart, the big challenge is finding the right balance between tech efficiency and respecting privacy and workers' rights, especially if new laws start chipping away at their tech advantage.