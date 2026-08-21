Want a better Google Discover feed? Just chat with AI
What's the story
Google is gearing up to launch a new feature in its app that will let users customize their Discover feed. The update, which will be available in the coming days, will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) technology to automatically adjust your feed and "remember" your preferences for future visits. The option can be accessed from the three-dot menu on your Discover feed.
User interaction
Users can specify their content preferences
The new feature will offer a chatbot-style interface where users can specify their content preferences.
Once the user inputs their preferences, the chatbot will confirm them and outline the types of content it will prioritize.
If the initial understanding isn't accurate, users have the option to provide more information.
This way, it might be easier to ensure your Discover feed is tailored to your liking, based on your activity across Google's search engine and apps.
Other updates
Update for preferred sources feature
Along with the Discover feed update, Google is also expanding personalization capabilities in other areas.
The company has announced an update for the Preferred Sources feature, which lets users see more of their favorite outlets in Search's "top stories" section.
With this change, publishers can add an interactive "Preferred Sources" button on their sites that readers can click to quickly add it to their list without leaving the page.