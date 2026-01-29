Want a younger brain? Just exercise regularly, says study
A new study suggests that sticking to regular aerobic exercise can actually make your brain biologically younger.
Over a year, adults who followed a simple workout routine saw their brain age drop by about 0.6 years, while the control group, who continued their usual activity levels, showed an average 0.35-year increase in brain age that was not statistically significant.
How the study worked
Researchers split 130 healthy adults into two groups: one did two supervised aerobic sessions each week plus home workouts (totaling 150 minutes), while the other group kept to their usual habits.
Brain scans before and after the year showed clear benefits for those who exercised.
Why it matters
Lead author Lu Wan summed it up: "A simple, guideline-based exercise program can make the brain look measurably younger over just 12 months."
Neuroscientist Kirk Erickson added that following current fitness guidelines could help keep your brain young even in midlife.