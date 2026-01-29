Want a younger brain? Just exercise regularly, says study

Researchers split 130 healthy adults into two groups: one did two supervised aerobic sessions each week plus home workouts (totaling 150 minutes), while the other group kept to their usual habits. Brain scans before and after the year showed clear benefits for those who exercised.

Why it matters

People who exercised ended up with brains that looked nearly a year younger than the control group, who continued their usual activity levels; the control group's average 0.35-year increase in brain age was not statistically significant.

Lead author Lu Wan summed it up: "A simple, guideline-based exercise program can make the brain look measurably younger over just 12 months."

Neuroscientist Kirk Erickson added that following current fitness guidelines could help keep your brain young even in midlife.