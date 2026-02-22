Want to learn about space tech? Apply for ISRO's YUVIKA

ISRO is inviting grade 9 students across India to apply for its Young Scientist Programme (YUVIKA 2026). This residential camp, scheduled for May 11-22, 2026, for which ISRO will cover study materials, accommodation and meals and reimburse travel expenses up to second AC train fare or equivalent bus fare on production of original tickets, lets you dive into space tech.

Application process Applications are open online from February 27 to March 31.

The selection lists come out on April 13 and April 20.

If selected, you'll attend the program from May 11-22 at one of nine major ISRO centers—including places like Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

Selection criteria Selection is based on your Class 8 marks (50%), an online quiz (10%), and what you've done in science fairs or co-curriculars over the past three years.

Bonus points for Olympiads, sports, Scouts/Guides, NCC/NSS—and if you're from a rural Panchayat school, you get a helpful boost.

Every state and union territory has reserved slots.