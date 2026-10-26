Warhound raises $200 million, plans to genetically engineer US military dogs
Technology
A new startup called Warhound, led by Ben Lamm (the dire wolf guy) and Palmer Luckey (founder of Anduril), is on a mission to genetically engineer military dogs in the US.
Their big idea? Build better working dogs right here, so the US doesn't have to rely so much on European imports.
Warhound has already raised $200 million in its seed round.
Warhound plans biobanking, cloning, gene editing
Here's their game plan: First, pick top-performing trained dogs and save their genes in a biobank.
Next, clone these standout pups to keep those great traits going strong.
Finally, edit out genetic issues that can cut canine careers short, all while keeping dog welfare front and center.
They're still in talks with canine experts across the national security community.