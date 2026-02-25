Warming waters threaten fish populations

Short bursts of extreme heat hit some fish hard—populations at the warmer edge lost nearly half their numbers, while colder-edge groups had a brief boost. But these changes don't last long, and ongoing warming keeps pushing overall numbers down.

Future projections and solutions

If emissions stay high, some countries could lose over a third of their exploitable fish biomass by the end of the century.

Fishing adds to the problem, compounding declines in fish biomass.

The takeaway? Cutting emissions and smarter fishing are key if we want healthy oceans—and more seafood—in the future.